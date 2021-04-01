Meghan Markle’s Former Boyfriend Defends Duchess Against Bullying Claims
By Emily Lee
April 1, 2021
In the days following allegations made by Buckingham Palace that Meghan Markle had bullied aides during her time as a working royal, many of the Duchess's friends and former castmates spoke out in her defense. Serena Williams, Patrick J. Adams, and Abigail Spencer were just a few who released passionate statements standing up for Meghan against the accusations. Now, Meghan's childhood sweetheart is casting doubt on the claims, as well.
Joshua Silverstein, a former boyfriend from Meghan's youth, explained to Us Weekly why he doesn't believe the allegations coming out of the Palace. Silverstein told the outlet he doesn't “personally see her” mistreating members of her staff. “I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from,” he said.
"When you find women of color—particularly Black women—standing up for themselves and speaking out and speaking against what they feel [is] disrespect or oppression, oftentimes whiteness tends to classify that in negative ways because they don’t want that to happen,” Silverstein continued. “It’s almost like people are expected to know their place and whenever they don’t fall in line with that, then people say it’s a problem.”
Silverstein doesn't think Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are out of the woods yet, either, when it comes to the intense scrutiny they faced as working royals. “She’s probably having to make hard decisions and uncomfortable ones for the sake of just being able to smile the next day,” Silverstein said. “That’s what life is about—making tough decisions so that you can live the life that allows you to thrive as the person you want to thrive as. As long as she’s happy and he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”
While the Palace announced they'd be launching an official investigation into the bullying claims, they have yet to announce any formal action regarding the claims of racism and neglect Meghan made about her own time as a royal.
Photo: Getty