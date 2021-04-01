Prince William reportedly wants to respond to the claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Unfortunately for the Duke of Cambridge, he's under strict orders from Queen Elizabeth to handle the matter privately.

"The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately," an insider told Us Weekly. Her Majesty believes "retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse."

While he's followed his grandmother's directive so far, William is "struggling to hold back" because he "wants to get his side out there." The heir to the throne wants to defend his wife, Kate Middleton, who was mentioned by name in the interview, the source adds, saying Williams is "very protective" of her.

In addition to defending Kate, the source says William wants to "clear the racial allegations" in more depth. He made a brief statement on the matter during a recent royal engagement, telling reporters the royals were "very much not a racist family."

As second in line to the throne, it seems unlikely William will ever be able to speak out at length about Harry and Meghan's interview. As a working member of the Royal Family, William subscribes to his grandmother's policy of "never complain, never explain" when it comes to royal gossip.

Photo: Getty