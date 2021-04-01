It seems the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry hasn't improved. According to a royal insider, the Duke of Cambridge is wary of talking with his younger brother for fear their private conversations will be leaked to the public.

Following Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, fellow CBS host Gayle King shared Harry and William had been in touch, however, she described their conversation as "unproductive." This apparently didn't sit well with William.

“William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth,” a source told Us Weekly. Gayle's revelation about their private conversation left William feeling “uncomfortable” talking to Harry. “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again," the source explains.

The Royal Family reportedly feels that “the problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family." So far, it seems that hasn't happened—neither in public nor in private.

To add salt to the wound, no member of the Royal Family has reached out to Meghan, either. "I think what is still upsetting to [Meghan and Harry] is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” Gayle said back on March 16. “I think it’s frustrating to them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family.”

