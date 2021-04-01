Ring Camera Records Truck Slamming Into Indy Home After Police Chase
By Anna Gallegos
April 1, 2021
An Indianapolis home owner's Ring camera was recording at the right moment to capture a police chase and when the suspect's truck slammed into a nearby house on Friday, March 26.
Indianapolis police noticed a blue Chevy truck with expired license plates that belonged to another vehicle at 30th Street and Keystone Avenue, WRTV reported.
A police detective was able to talk to the driver when he stopped a few blocks away. The driver, later identified as Tyshaun Griffin, allegedly gave the officer a fake name.
Three Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers arrived on the scene after the detective thought that Griffin had narcotics on him. When officers asked Griffin to step out of the truck, he drove off.
The Ring camera on a house on Baltimore Avenue near Frederick Douglass Park caught all of the action. At one point you see Griffin driving down one side of the street with four police cars after him.
Ten seconds later, the blue truck speeds down the opposite direction on Baltimore. Griffin loses control of the vehicle before hitting a house on the street corner.
Luckily, the house was empty at the time, but a curious neighbor was only a few feet away from the truck when it plowed through the home. No one was hurt during the crash.
Griffin ditched the wrecked truck and tried to take off running, but police were able to catch him. Police arrested him, and Griffin is now facing felony drug charges and a felony charge of resisting law enforcement among other charges.
Photo: Ring / Bob Hinton