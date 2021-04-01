Ring Camera Records Truck Slamming Into Indy Home After Police Chase

An Indianapolis home owner's Ring camera was recording at the right moment to capture a police chase and when the suspect's truck slammed into a nearby house on Friday, March 26.

Indianapolis police noticed a blue Chevy truck with expired license plates that belonged to another vehicle at 30th Street and Keystone Avenue, WRTV reported.

A police detective was able to talk to the driver when he stopped a few blocks away. The driver, later identified as Tyshaun Griffin, allegedly gave the officer a fake name.

Three Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers arrived on the scene after the detective thought that Griffin had narcotics on him. When officers asked Griffin to step out of the truck, he drove off.