The Most Underrated Songs From Taylor Swift's 'Fearless'

One only has to hit play on 'The Way I Loved You' to see Taylor's been a master storyteller from the beginning. While her more recent outings, folklore and evermore, are hailed for the fictional plotlines Taylor weaves throughout the various songs, 'The Way I Loved You' is where Taylor did it first. Back when she was originally promoting Fearless, Taylor spoke about how she came up with the plot for the story that unfolds over the course of 'The Way I Loved You.' "I got this idea for a song about being in a relationship with a nice guy who is punctual and opens up the door for you and brings you flowers... but you feel nothing. The whole time you're with him, you're thinking about the guy who was complicated and messy and frustrating," Taylor told That's Country at the time. "So I brought that idea, the title and where I thought the song should go to [co-writer] John [Rich]. He was able to relate to it because he is that complicated, frustrating messy guy in his relationships. We came at the song from different angles. It was just so cool to get in a room and write with him because he really is an incredible writer."

What's your favorite underrated track from Fearless?

