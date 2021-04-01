The Weeknd To Sell An Unreleased Song, Art Pieces Via NFT Auction

The Weeknd is jumping onto the NFT scene.

On Wednesday (March 31), the chart-topper announced that his first-ever NFT collection will debut on Saturday and include an unreleased song and limited edition artwork. The collection, which was developed in conjunction with Strange Loops Studios, will be available via Nifty Gateway through a limited-edition auction beginning April 3 at 2 PM ET.

The sale will be comprised of three different pieces of art, as well as "a filtered segment of the new song." While the pieces will be available in unlimited quantities, they will only exist for a limited amount of time. Additionally, the XO singer will host a 24-hour auction for a one-of-a-kind piece of art, which will be accompanied by the song in-full and unfiltered. The winner of the action will be the sole owner of the song outside of The Weeknd since the track is not set to drop on any digital streaming providers.

"Blockchain is democratizing an industry that has historically been kept shut by the gatekeepers," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I've always been looking for ways to innovate for fans and shift this archaic music biz and seeing NFT’s allowing creators to be seen and heard more than ever before on their terms is profoundly exciting. I intend to contribute to this movement and can see that very soon it will be weaved into the music industry’s mechanics."