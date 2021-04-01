Tom Grennan Talks No. 1 UK Album 'Evering Road'

How does this album compare to Lighting Matches? And how do you think you've grown as an artist since you released that LP?

I think that Lighting Matches was an album where I was still finding my voice. Since then, I’ve definitely grown into the artist that I’ve always wanted to be, and where I saw myself going. ‘Evering Road’ has been the most honest I’ve ever been and it’s not just a collection of songs like Lighting Matches was. This album shares experiences that have really happened in my life and show how I felt in those moments. They helped me realize a lot of things, and I feel that I’ve become a better artist because of them.

Would you say the eventful year that was 2020 shaped Evering Road in any way? And how would you say the year impacted you as an artist?

The year 2020 did not shape Evering Road at all as I finished the album prior to the pandemic. However, it did shape me as an artist because I allowed myself to take time out and to take time to get myself healthy both physically and mentally. Now that I feel so much healthier, it has changed everything. My work ethic, the way that I was thinking, and it just made me want this even more and pushed me to become a better artist.