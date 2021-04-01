Twitch Streamer Arrested In King County On Child Rape, Molestation Charges

A Twitch streamer is facing charges of child rape and molestation in King County, according to Insider on Tuesday (March 30).

Robert Paz, who goes by Prod1gyX on the platform, was arrested on two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation, the website reported. Both charges are considered felonies in Washington state. The streamer is currently being held on a $200,000 bail at King County's Correctional Facility in Seattle, according to the county's website.

Paz has been streaming since 2010, garnering nearly 50,000 followers on Twitch since his start. He also holds a Guinness World Record in Rock Band 2.