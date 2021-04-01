Twitch Streamer Arrested In King County On Child Rape, Molestation Charges
By Zuri Anderson
April 1, 2021
A Twitch streamer is facing charges of child rape and molestation in King County, according to Insider on Tuesday (March 30).
Robert Paz, who goes by Prod1gyX on the platform, was arrested on two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation, the website reported. Both charges are considered felonies in Washington state. The streamer is currently being held on a $200,000 bail at King County's Correctional Facility in Seattle, according to the county's website.
Paz has been streaming since 2010, garnering nearly 50,000 followers on Twitch since his start. He also holds a Guinness World Record in Rock Band 2.
Last week, Twitch streamer Prod1gyX was arrested for child rape and molestation. His two youngest stepsons made allegations against their father that resulted in his wife calling CPS. He is being held on $200,000 bail.https://t.co/hcbpX5fmWe— Steven Asarch (@IAmAsarch) March 30, 2021
Bonny Paz, Robert's wife of 11 years, told reporters they have a daughter together. She also has four sons from her previous marriage, and Robert left their home in October following an extramarital affair.
"Six months after Robert had left their household on Valentine's Day, Bonny told Insider she called Child Protective Services after she heard allegations related to her children and Robert. Bonny says the 'police conducted forensic interviews' with the kids. Bonny said she was notified of Robert's arrest on March 25," Insider learned.
The streamer gained popularity over the last couple of years for playing the pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves. He ran into some online controversy over how he claimed the "Pirate Legend" title, where a player hits the level-cap across all the game's three factions.
Reporters said Paz's arraignment is scheduled for April 12 at the King County Courthouse.
Photo: Getty Images