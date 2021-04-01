Tyler Perry Slams 'Unconstitutional' Election Reform Law In Georgia

Tyler Perry is clapping back against Georgia’s controversial election reform law that “harkens to the Jim Crow era.”

Perry, one of many expressing criticism of the law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last week, released a statement that the law is “unconstitutional,” Deadline reported Tuesday (March 30).

“As a Georgia resident and business owner I’ve been here a few times with the anti-abortion bill and the LGBTQ discrimination bill,” Perry said. “They all sent a shockwave through Georgia and the nation but none of them managed to succeed. I’m resting my hope in the DOJ taking a hard look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law that harkens to the Jim Crow era.”

“As some consider boycotting,” he added, “please remember that we did turn Georgia blue and there is a gubernatorial race on the horizon – that’s the beauty of a democracy.”

Major businesses that have also spoken out against Georgia’s new law include Coca Cola and Delta Airlines, according to CNN.

Some leaders have urged corporations to take action against the new law.

The 95-page legislation requires citizens give a driver’s license number or other ID number during an application for an absentee ballot, makes absentee ballot drop boxes more scarce, and prohibits volunteers from providing food or drinks to voters waiting in line, among other changes, 11 Alive reports.

Kemp previously told 11 Alive that the bill would give citizens more opportunities to vote, and is “not disenfranchising anyone…I would urge people to really understand what’s in the bill.”

Photo: Getty Images