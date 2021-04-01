Utah Governor Extends Mask Mandate For One Group

Governor Spencer Cox has extended the mask mandate for state employees and state properties, reported Fox 13.

The mandate has been extended until at least May 31st.

The Governor's chief of staff, Jon Pierpont, wrote in an email to state employees:

"This is true even for employees who have been vaccinated. Additionally, in light of the Legislature’s decision to terminate the statewide mask mandate, the policy gives executive branch employers discretion to require nonemployees – including customers and visitors – to wear face masks, with some limited exceptions. State agency leaders have also been instructed to take other measures to help maintain a healthy and safe working environment."

The mask mandate will be lifted for the state on April 10th following the passage of the COVID-19 "endgame" bill that Gov. Cox signed.

Health officials have worried that the mask mandate is being lifted prematurely, and possibly in the midst of another surge of positive cases.

Pierpont wrote:

"All of us have made tremendous sacrifices since the beginning of the pandemic, and we are grateful for all of your efforts to keep each other safe throughout these trying times. Now, with the end potentially in sight, it is more important than ever that we remain steadfast in our efforts to stay healthy and safe."

Photo: Getty Images