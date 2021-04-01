Feedback

VIDEO: Sen. Mark Kelly Helping To Personally Administer Vaccines In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

April 1, 2021

Senator Mark Kelly was helping to personally personally administer COVID-19 vaccines on wednesday.

The Hill reported that Kelly was giving the doses out at a local clinic to help promote the safety of the shots.

The senator posted a video on Twitter, showing him reaching into a truck window to inject a vaccine into the arm of an Arizona resident. Kelly wrote on Twitter:

"Today I joined nurses from @ElRioHelth to help administer vaccines to folks in South Tucson. Getting vaccinated is the most powerful tool we have in the fight against COVID-19, so be sure to get yours as soon as you're able. Who knows- I might be there to give it to you."

See the video he posted below:

Executive director of local health advocacy group Honest Arizona, Niles Harris, commented on Kelly's assistance.

"Where most senators would simply take questions and highlight their work passing the American Rescue Plan, Senator Kelly went the extra mile," Harris said. "He personally rolled up his sleeved and gave dozens of Arizonans their COVID shots. Thank you Senator Kelly for demonstrating how all our elected officials should treat this pandemic."

Photo: Getty Images

