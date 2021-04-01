VIDEO: Sen. Mark Kelly Helping To Personally Administer Vaccines In Arizona

Senator Mark Kelly was helping to personally personally administer COVID-19 vaccines on wednesday.

The Hill reported that Kelly was giving the doses out at a local clinic to help promote the safety of the shots.

The senator posted a video on Twitter, showing him reaching into a truck window to inject a vaccine into the arm of an Arizona resident. Kelly wrote on Twitter:

"Today I joined nurses from @ElRioHelth to help administer vaccines to folks in South Tucson. Getting vaccinated is the most powerful tool we have in the fight against COVID-19, so be sure to get yours as soon as you're able. Who knows- I might be there to give it to you."

See the video he posted below: