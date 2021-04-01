Woman Allegedly Killed Husband On Live Chat, Made It Look Like An Accident

A Las Vegas woman was arrested after allegedly killing her husband and trying to stage it as an accident. Emily Ikuta, 37, told the police that she was out walking her dog and came home to find her husband, Jourell Ng, 36, face down with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics tried to save his life, but Ng was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ikuta told the police she believed that her husband accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun. Detectives felt that her story didn't match the evidence at the scene.

They found gun cleaning supplies in the home, but it did not appear they had been used recently. They also said the way the body was found didn't match up with what Ikuta told them.

"Below the body of (Ng), there was no large pooling of blood that was expected had (Ng) been found face down, as Ikuta stated she had found him," detectives wrote, according to a police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Officials also said that Ng was on a live chat with somebody when he was murdered. That person heard what they thought was a gunshot and called the police.

Ikuta was taken into custody and has been charged with a single count of murder.

Photo: Las Vegas Police Department