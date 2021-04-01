Woman Arrested Over Active Shooter April Fool's Day Joke

An Ohio woman is under arrest for an ill-advised April Fool's Day prank on her sister. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said that Pamela Sisco, 57, called her sister, saying there was an active shooter in her office building.

Sisco's sister immediately called 911 and relayed the message that a gunman had opened fire at the Navistar plant where her sister worked.

"Basically, she had called her sister and said something to the effect of a guy was fired yesterday and has come back in with a gun. We are all hiding in a locked office and asked her to call the police," Clark County Sheriff's Office Major Chris Clark said.

According to WHIO, Sisco's sister told the dispatcher she was afraid to text her back over fears she might be hiding from the gunman.

"She said there was a guy that got fired yesterday, and he came in with a gun, and they are barricaded with the lights off in an office," she said on the 911 call. "She sent me a text, and I'm afraid to text her if they are barricaded and hiding."

Deputies responded to the office within minutes and determined there was no threat after doing a security sweep of the building. Sisco was taken into custody, though it is unclear what charges she is facing.

"Everyone was completely fine," Clark said. "There was a lot of resources that we used today and put in place today all over a stupid April Fools' joke."

According to the Springfield News-Sun, Sisco has been suspended by Navistar.

Photo: Google Street View