Feedback

15,000 Bees Took Over Man's Car While He Was Shopping

By Bill Galluccio

April 2, 2021

A quick shopping trip turned into the stuff of nightmares for a New Mexico man. The man, who has not been identified, went into an Albertsons for about ten minutes and tossed his groceries in his vehicle before driving away.

As soon as he started moving, he realized that thousands of bees had taken over his car. He pulled over and called 911, hoping they would be able to deal with the infestation.

Luckily, one of the firefighters from the Las Cruces Fire Department happened to be a beekeeper and knew exactly what to do.

"After blocking off the immediate area to ensure the safety of nearby shoppers, Las Cruces firefighters called upon the services of off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson who, in his spare time, is a beekeeper. Johnson arrived with the proper tools for the trade – a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves, and proper attire – and was successful in removing the bees from the car and relocating them to a more suitable location," the department wrote on Facebook.

Bee Swarm that Invaded Parked Car is Safely Relocated by Off-duty Firefighter An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter used...

Posted by Las Cruces Fire Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

It took Johnson over two hours to remove over 15,000 bees from the man's car. He relocated the bees to his property, which is outside of the city.

The bees stung one security guard, but other than that, nobody else was hurt.

Photo: Las Cruces Fire Department

Chat About 15,000 Bees Took Over Man's Car While He Was Shopping

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.