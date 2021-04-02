15,000 Bees Took Over Man's Car While He Was Shopping

A quick shopping trip turned into the stuff of nightmares for a New Mexico man. The man, who has not been identified, went into an Albertsons for about ten minutes and tossed his groceries in his vehicle before driving away.

As soon as he started moving, he realized that thousands of bees had taken over his car. He pulled over and called 911, hoping they would be able to deal with the infestation.

Luckily, one of the firefighters from the Las Cruces Fire Department happened to be a beekeeper and knew exactly what to do.

"After blocking off the immediate area to ensure the safety of nearby shoppers, Las Cruces firefighters called upon the services of off-duty firefighter Jesse Johnson who, in his spare time, is a beekeeper. Johnson arrived with the proper tools for the trade – a hive kit, lemongrass oil, gloves, and proper attire – and was successful in removing the bees from the car and relocating them to a more suitable location," the department wrote on Facebook.