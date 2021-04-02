Black Keys Drummer Will 'Fill In' On Drums At Cleveland Indians Home Opener

One of biggest staples of Cleveland Indians games is John Adams.

Adams is the man behind the signature drum beat, and for the first time in almost five decades, he won’t be at Progressive Field for the home opener because of health issues. The game against the Kansas City Royals is set for Monday (April 5), 19 News reported Friday (April 2).

"It was sheer determination and the grace of God that I'm still here," Adams told WKYC of the health issues he’s endured. "That this was found was truly a Godsend. They call this condition 'the widowmaker,' because you don't know and then boom, you're gone."

Adams hopes to come back to Progressive Field this season, but he won’t be there on Monday.

That’s where Patrick Carney steps in.

The Cleveland Indians announced that Carney will step up to the plate for the game.

Carney, who is from Akron, is the drummer of the Black Keys. He agreed to step in for Adams.

Carney said in a statement:

“I share John’s love of baseball and the Cleveland Indians franchise and drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves."