Blue Bayou Water Park Announces Summer Reopening Date

Good news for all the water park lovers missing out on Baton Rouge's summertime fun. Blue Bayou Water Park announced the date for its summer reopening.

On May 22, 2021, Blue Bayou will reopen to some capacity though, as KATC reports, the park has yet to announce to what extent. It all depends on the easing of restrictions across the state.

"At this time we do not have our hours, what attractions will be open, capacity, etc., as they will be changing with the hopeful release of more restrictions on April 28," the park said in a statement on its website. "Look for more specific information after this date."

According to KATC, the current Executive Order easing some restrictions in Louisiana is set to expire on April 28. It is unknown what further orders Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign at that time.