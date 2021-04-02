Blue Bayou Water Park Announces Summer Reopening Date
By Sarah Tate
April 2, 2021
Good news for all the water park lovers missing out on Baton Rouge's summertime fun. Blue Bayou Water Park announced the date for its summer reopening.
On May 22, 2021, Blue Bayou will reopen to some capacity though, as KATC reports, the park has yet to announce to what extent. It all depends on the easing of restrictions across the state.
"At this time we do not have our hours, what attractions will be open, capacity, etc., as they will be changing with the hopeful release of more restrictions on April 28," the park said in a statement on its website. "Look for more specific information after this date."
According to KATC, the current Executive Order easing some restrictions in Louisiana is set to expire on April 28. It is unknown what further orders Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign at that time.
If you bought tickets last year and never got to use them, don't worry. Tickets previously purchased and 2020 Season Passes will be honored in 2021, the park announced.
"We look forward to seeing you, your family, and friends at Blue Bayou this summer," the statement continued. "Until then, Stay Safe, and do your part to get us through these trying times."
In preparation of reopening to the public, officials with Blue Bayou said the water park is hoping to hire more workers as the summer reopening gets closer. They are currently accepting applications from individuals ages 15 and older.
Photo: Getty Images