BROCKHAMPTON Drop New Song 'Count On Me' Ft. A$AP Rocky & Shawn Mendes
By Lauren Crawford
April 2, 2021
BROCKHAMPTON is back with new music!
On Friday (April 2), the boy band dropped "Count on Me," the second single from their upcoming sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The track features vocals from Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty as well as a surprise appearance from A$AP Rocky, who is credited as a co-writer.
BROCKHAMPTON member Kevin Abstract announced the single on Thursday (April 1), describing it as "Summer time vibes." He added, "Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe - shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw."
Kevin's announcements didn't end there. He also revealed that BROCKHAMPTON will be releasing their final two albums in 2021. "2 brockhampton albums in 2021 - these will be our last," he tweeted.
Earlier this week, the group revealed Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine tracklist. The project, which is set to drop on April 9, will feature A$AP Ferg, Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, Charlie Wilson, and others.
Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine comes nearly two years after their studio album, GINGER.
New single tmrw night. Summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe - shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw.— kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021
2 brockhampton albums in 2021 - these will be our last— kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Photo: Getty Images