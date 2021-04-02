BROCKHAMPTON is back with new music!

On Friday (April 2), the boy band dropped "Count on Me," the second single from their upcoming sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The track features vocals from Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty as well as a surprise appearance from A$AP Rocky, who is credited as a co-writer.

BROCKHAMPTON member Kevin Abstract announced the single on Thursday (April 1), describing it as "Summer time vibes." He added, "Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe - shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw."

Kevin's announcements didn't end there. He also revealed that BROCKHAMPTON will be releasing their final two albums in 2021. "2 brockhampton albums in 2021 - these will be our last," he tweeted.