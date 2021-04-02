Feedback

BROCKHAMPTON Drop New Song 'Count On Me' Ft. A$AP Rocky & Shawn Mendes

By Lauren Crawford

April 2, 2021

BROCKHAMPTON is back with new music!

On Friday (April 2), the boy band dropped "Count on Me," the second single from their upcoming sixth studio album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine. The track features vocals from Shawn Mendes and Ryan Beatty as well as a surprise appearance from A$AP Rocky, who is credited as a co-writer.

BROCKHAMPTON member Kevin Abstract announced the single on Thursday (April 1), describing it as "Summer time vibes." He added, "Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe - shows the other side of the album. See Yal tmrw."

Kevin's announcements didn't end there. He also revealed that BROCKHAMPTON will be releasing their final two albums in 2021. "2 brockhampton albums in 2021 - these will be our last," he tweeted.

Earlier this week, the group revealed Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine tracklist. The project, which is set to drop on April 9, will feature A$AP Ferg, Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, Charlie Wilson, and others.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine comes nearly two years after their studio album, GINGER.

Photo: Getty Images

BROCKHAMPTON

Chat About BROCKHAMPTON Drop New Song 'Count On Me' Ft. A$AP Rocky & Shawn Mendes

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.