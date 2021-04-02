CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Gather Indoors Without Masks On Easter

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for safely celebrating Easter. In a series of tweets, the agency said that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather indoors without masks.

Those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and try to celebrate with outdoor activities.

"Celebrate #Easter this year with people you live with, virtually, or outside while staying 6 feet apart. Enjoy Easter dinner & egg hunts with the people you live with to protect yourself & others from #COVID19," the agency wrote on Twitter.

"If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can gather safely for #Easter with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks," the CDC said in a follow-up tweet.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second shot of the two-dose vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer or two weeks after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC said that people who are fully vaccinated should still take precautions in certain situations and avoid international or domestic travel.

We know that other prevention steps help stop the spread of COVID-19, and that these steps are still important, even as vaccines are being distributed.

We're still learning how well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease.

Early data show that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading COVID-19, but we are learning more as more people get vaccinated.

Photo: Getty Images