Close Call! Video Shows 18-Wheeler Nearly Missing Grand Prairie Barbershop
By Anna Gallegos
April 2, 2021
A Grand Prairie barbershop narrowly avoid a disaster on Thursday morning after an truck driver blacked out behind the wheel.
The driver was near Main Street at Northeast 2nd Street when he had a medical emergency and lost control of the 18-wheeler, CBS DFW reported.
The truck jumped the curb and plowed through cars parked in front of A&M Barber Studio.
"It felt like a movie. Really, it felt like a real-life movie. It just happened so quick," said Richard Cantu, who was working at the barbershop that morning.
The barbershop shared security camera video showing the crash and how the truck stopped just a few feet away from the business's front windows.
Thankful we are ok no one got hurt! Still unbelievable guys! Thanks for reaching out to us 🙏🏻✂️💈Posted by A&M Barber Studio on Thursday, April 1, 2021
Amazingly, no one on the street was injured, but it would have been different story if business was slower that day.
Cantu told local media he and other barbershop employees like to sit on the guardrail outside the shop when they're waiting for customers. The truck took out the guardrail, street lights, and a fire hydrant, among other damage done to the sidewalk.
After the crash, the truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched to a vehicle-into-building call this morning in the 100 block of E. Main St. The driver of the...Posted by Grand Prairie Fire Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021
Photo: Grand Prairie Fire Department