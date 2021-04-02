Colorado Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics On Wheels

The state of Colorado is ramping up their efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition to the six mass vaccination sites up and running throughout the state, there will soon be four buses offering the vaccine, reports CBS4.

The state's Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Site buses will head to rural and underserved communtites who haven't had the same access to the vaccine as other areas.

“If somebody isn’t able to get to one of the big centers, doesn’t have a pharmacy near them, is having trouble, this is a great alternative, and it really fills the gap. It’s not just rural it’s also underserved urban communities. Particularly people with no transportation, no cars,” said Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday, April 1.