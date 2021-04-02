Colorado Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics On Wheels
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 2, 2021
The state of Colorado is ramping up their efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
In addition to the six mass vaccination sites up and running throughout the state, there will soon be four buses offering the vaccine, reports CBS4.
The state's Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Site buses will head to rural and underserved communtites who haven't had the same access to the vaccine as other areas.
“If somebody isn’t able to get to one of the big centers, doesn’t have a pharmacy near them, is having trouble, this is a great alternative, and it really fills the gap. It’s not just rural it’s also underserved urban communities. Particularly people with no transportation, no cars,” said Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday, April 1.
We’re bringing the vaccine to communities. I’m in Avondale today to help launch one of our first mobile vaccine clinics!— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 2, 2021
This is one of four buses that will be traveling around to rural areas and underserved urban communities in our state. pic.twitter.com/ix2rKmD8Ph
The first two buses will launch on Friday, April 2, the same day any Coloradan 16 and up becomes eligible for the vaccine.
One bus is headed to northeast Colorado with stops in Eaton, Ft. Morgan, Sterling, and Yuma throughout the weekend.
The other bus will go to Avondale outside Pueblo and continue along Highway 50 with stops in La Junta, Las Animas, and Lamar, according to CBS4.
“These buses are able to do about 500 vaccines a day. They’re doing Johnson & Johnson, so they just have to be there once. It’s the single-dose vaccine,” Polis said. “The more people that get it, the less prevalent this virus is, and the sooner the pandemic ends.”