COVID-19 Data Deems Michigan 'Very High Risk,' Among Worst In U.S.

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and Michigan is experiencing the worst of it, data released Friday (April 2) show.

That’s according to Covid Act Now, which is “an independent nonprofit founded by volunteers in March 2020. We help people make informed decisions by providing timely and accurate data about COVID in the U.S.”

Its latest information shows Michigan is at a “very high risk” level, and advises people “take strong precautions to avoid exposure, including official recommended actions.”

Daily new cases come in at 58.5 per 100,000, which is considered a “dangerous number of new cases.” Covid Act Now also shows that “active cases are rapidly increasing,” and the state’s positive test rate “indicates insufficient testing.”

Michigan is in Phase 1B, Tier 4 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes everyone age 50 through 64, plus those 16 and up with disabilities or pre-existing medical conditions, Covid Act Now shows.

Covid Act Now also breaks down county-specific information throughout the state.

Other states at “very high risk” include Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut and others.

Covid Act Now’s data largely stacks up with state data, Local 4 pointed out.

See Covid Act Now’s data here.

Photo: Getty Images