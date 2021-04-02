Demi Lovato Is Reborn On 'Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over'

Demi Lovato's new album has arrived!

Friday (April 2) signaled the release of Lovato's seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over, which may well be the Disney alum's most transparent and uplifting collection of work to date.

The LP also recruits several featured artists including Ariana Grande ("Met Him Last Night"), Noah Cyrus ("Easy"), Saweetie ("My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend"), and Sam Fischer ("What Other People Say").

Across 19 tracks, the 28-year-old takes Lovatics on a journey through her most challenging and triumphant moments in recent years — from her challenges with self-esteem and confidence to her infamous troubles with sobriety, addiction, and the aftermath of her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Lovato opens the album with "Anyone," a moving, emotional ballad on which the pop star pleads for help and mercy before asking for forgiveness after her dark descent on the album's title track. With "The Art of Start of Starting Over," Lovato brings the album to a place of closure with its empowering lyrics of restoration, rebirth, and survival.