Demi Lovato Is Reborn On 'Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over'
By Paris Close
April 2, 2021
Demi Lovato's new album has arrived!
Friday (April 2) signaled the release of Lovato's seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over, which may well be the Disney alum's most transparent and uplifting collection of work to date.
The LP also recruits several featured artists including Ariana Grande ("Met Him Last Night"), Noah Cyrus ("Easy"), Saweetie ("My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend"), and Sam Fischer ("What Other People Say").
Across 19 tracks, the 28-year-old takes Lovatics on a journey through her most challenging and triumphant moments in recent years — from her challenges with self-esteem and confidence to her infamous troubles with sobriety, addiction, and the aftermath of her near-fatal overdose in 2018.
Lovato opens the album with "Anyone," a moving, emotional ballad on which the pop star pleads for help and mercy before asking for forgiveness after her dark descent on the album's title track. With "The Art of Start of Starting Over," Lovato brings the album to a place of closure with its empowering lyrics of restoration, rebirth, and survival.
The Grande-assisted "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend" is a match made in music heaven, with both pop powerhouses uplifting each other in sweet, angelic harmonies on a track that is anything but. "Easy" is a thumping, piano ballad of heartbreak and healing, an unapologetic anthem of letting go of people we love, whereas "15 Minutes" is a sassy call-out that obviously touches on Lovato's short-lived (and melodramatic) breakup with ex-fiance Max Ehrich.
All in all, Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over sounds is at once a testament to Lovato's spiritual growth and strength and her unyielding will to survive and rise from the ashes of her past.
"#DWTDTAOSO the album is here!! This has been a journey years in the making… I can’t believe it’s here," Lovato wrote on Instagram. "Please listen to the tracks in order, top to bottom, for me. I love you all 💞🦋🌈"
Listen to a few tracks from Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over below:
Photo: Getty Images