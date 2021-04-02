Florida Elementary School Teacher Accused Of Soliciting Sex With 2-Year-Old

An elementary school teacher in Florida was taken into custody for allegedly trying to solicit a two-year-old for sex. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, arranged the encounter online and then traveled to meet the child. Officials believe there could be other victims as well.

Alexander has been teaching fourth grade at Grove Park Elementary School for the past six months. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, he worked in the school district for the last 12 years. He also had profiles on popular babysitting websites, including Care.com.

The Palm Beach County School District released a statement saying that Alexander will not be returning as a teacher.

"The District is shocked and appalled by the nature of the crimes for which Alexander was arrested," the statement said. "While the crimes that Alexander is accused of committing did not occur on school property, and did not involve District students, Grove Park administrators reached out to parents of students in Alexander's class immediately after learning of his arrest. The District is also offering families support services."

Alexander was charged with soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex and is being held on a $1 million bond. If convicted on both charges, he faces up to 20 years in jail.

Photo: Palm Beach County Jail