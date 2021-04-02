Feedback

Freddie Gibbs Releases New Song & Music Video For 'Big Boss Rabbit'

By Peyton Blakemore

April 2, 2021

Freddie Gibbs has released a brand new track titled "Big Boss Rabbit."

On Friday (April 2), the Grammy-nominated rapper dropped the song along with its corresponding music video.

The track opens with a speech from Mike Tyson before Freddie dives into his opening bars. At one point, Freddie raps about his recent Grammy loss, but in the most Freddie way possible.

"Kane Train records, b*tch we runnin’ sh*t. Just touched down in the airport/ Louis V backpack full of them hundreds b*tch/ Cleaned I’m a gangster not no lover, b*tch/ Grammy after party b*tch, we rock it like we won it b*tch," he spits.

"Big Boss Rabbit" is rumored to be featured on Freddie's upcoming album, which fans believe will be a sequel to his 2013 debut album ESGN (Evil Seeds Grow Naturally).

Photo: Getty Images

