Garth Brooks Explains Why He Bows To Trisha Yearwood

By Hayden Brooks

April 2, 2021

If you've seen Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in-concert together, you've likely watched as the two bow to each other during performances.

During the Monday (March 29) episode of his weekly Facebook livestream series, Inside Studio G, Brooks explained the origin of the sweet tradition. "When we first started singing together, she told me I had to. After every song, I had to bow to her," the country titan said with some humor, adding, "Then she probably started feeling guilty I was bowing, so she'd bow back."

All jokes aside, Brooks went on to admit that the tradition is simply of our respect "of her gift, of her talent, and the fact that she's done it on her own, as a woman in this business."

"One of the greatest crimes in country music history right now: Trisha Yearwood is not in the Country Music Hall of Fame yet,” he continued. "That is a crime because I cannot tell you how many people have moved to this town because this woman's voice drove them here. This is the greatest singer we have in country music, arguably, and so I'm a huge, huge fan."

Anyone up for a zoom? love, g #StudioG

Posted by Garth Brooks on Monday, March 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Garth BrooksTrisha Yearwood

