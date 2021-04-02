Here Are Your Restaurant Dining Options For Easter 2021 Near Phoenix

Another holiday is here in the midst of the pandemic, which means traditional celebrations are still up in the air.

Whether you're celebrating at home with close family, sharing a big meal with the ones you love, or trying out a new restaurant, you should know what your dining options are this year.

No matter how you're celebrating, here are some dining options for Easter 2021 near Salt Lake City:

350 Main

You can enjoy a special Easter brunch menu at the Park City location, including Quiche Lorraine, Swiss muesli, and almond-crusted French toast, among others.

Arlo

Enjoy a seafood brunch or diner on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dave and Busters

Through April 11th, you can enjoy "Spring Break Daycation" at this restaurant with spring break-inspired cocktails.

Fleming's Steakhouse

Get a three-course Easter meal. The full dinner menu is available all day. the cost is $80 for adults and $16 for kids.

Franck's

Easter brunch will be served at Franck's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $75 per person.

Hearth and Hill

You can dine in or pick up an Easter meal at Hearth and Hill. You can get a special fo four people for $195.

Kimi's

Kimi's is serving their entire a la carte menu with Easter specials from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

La Caille

A family-style brunch will be served at La Caille. The cost is $80 per adult, $50 for children age 7-12, and $20 for children age 4-6.

Les Madeleines

You can get decadent house made chocolate bunnies, hens, kittens, and pupped ranging from $9 to $20.

Log Haven

Log Haven is serving an Easter luncheon from noon to 5:30. The price is $52.95 per adult and $29.95 for children ages 12 and under.

Marie Callender's

There are Easter brunch options available at Marie Callender's that serve 8-10 people.

Momi Donuts

Grab a half dozen Easter Box for only $14 through Easter.

Olive Garden

Dine in or pick up an Italian Easter lunch or dinner from Olive Garden.

Panda Express

If you mention the special offer, you can get 10 percent off two entrees on Easter.

Stein Erikson Lodge

Stein Erikson Lodge is serving a family-style brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $75 per person. Children 12 and under eat for $25.

The Store

The Store had fresh baked treats, everything for an Easter meal, and things to fill up the perfect Easter basket.

Tuscany

Grab a plated Easter lunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $55 per adult and $30 for children 12 and under.

