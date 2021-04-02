Feedback

Lost $600 Stimulus Check Returned To Rightful Owner By Stranger

By Kelly Fisher

April 2, 2021

Monica Lesher is on the lookout for the Good Samaritan who returned the stimulus check she dropped — and needed in order to make a rent payment.

Lesher, of Detroit, realized her $600 stimulus check was missing two weeks ago. It was after she returned home from an appointment at Sinai Grace Hospital, Local 4 reports.

“I dropped my stimulus check without realizing it, drove all the way home, laid down and my first thought was, ‘Oh my god. Where’s my check?’” Lesher told Local 4 in a story on Thursday (April 1). “I looked everywhere. (I) even called the coffee shop to see if they had found it (and) called the hospital a couple times. So I just kind of gave up…(But) that was my rent money, that was April’s rent. I’ve been unemployed for a while now. It ruined me. I was beside myself.”

That’s when a complete stranger made her day.

It turns out, someone had found Lesher’s stimulus check and turned it in to security at Sinai Grace Hospital. Lesher told Local 4 she wants to thank the person for finding her check and let them know that their actions didn’t “go under appreciated.”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Lost $600 Stimulus Check Returned To Rightful Owner By Stranger

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.