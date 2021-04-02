Lost $600 Stimulus Check Returned To Rightful Owner By Stranger

Monica Lesher is on the lookout for the Good Samaritan who returned the stimulus check she dropped — and needed in order to make a rent payment.

Lesher, of Detroit, realized her $600 stimulus check was missing two weeks ago. It was after she returned home from an appointment at Sinai Grace Hospital, Local 4 reports.

“I dropped my stimulus check without realizing it, drove all the way home, laid down and my first thought was, ‘Oh my god. Where’s my check?’” Lesher told Local 4 in a story on Thursday (April 1). “I looked everywhere. (I) even called the coffee shop to see if they had found it (and) called the hospital a couple times. So I just kind of gave up…(But) that was my rent money, that was April’s rent. I’ve been unemployed for a while now. It ruined me. I was beside myself.”

That’s when a complete stranger made her day.

It turns out, someone had found Lesher’s stimulus check and turned it in to security at Sinai Grace Hospital. Lesher told Local 4 she wants to thank the person for finding her check and let them know that their actions didn’t “go under appreciated.”

