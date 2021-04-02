Lost $600 Stimulus Check Returned To Rightful Owner By Stranger
By Kelly Fisher
April 2, 2021
Monica Lesher is on the lookout for the Good Samaritan who returned the stimulus check she dropped — and needed in order to make a rent payment.
Lesher, of Detroit, realized her $600 stimulus check was missing two weeks ago. It was after she returned home from an appointment at Sinai Grace Hospital, Local 4 reports.
“I dropped my stimulus check without realizing it, drove all the way home, laid down and my first thought was, ‘Oh my god. Where’s my check?’” Lesher told Local 4 in a story on Thursday (April 1). “I looked everywhere. (I) even called the coffee shop to see if they had found it (and) called the hospital a couple times. So I just kind of gave up…(But) that was my rent money, that was April’s rent. I’ve been unemployed for a while now. It ruined me. I was beside myself.”
That’s when a complete stranger made her day.
It turns out, someone had found Lesher’s stimulus check and turned it in to security at Sinai Grace Hospital. Lesher told Local 4 she wants to thank the person for finding her check and let them know that their actions didn’t “go under appreciated.”
