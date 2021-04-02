Major League Baseball Moves All Star-Game Out Of Atlanta Over Voting Law

Major League Baseball announced that it is moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to controversial voting law recently passed by Georgia lawmakers.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support."

Manfred said that the league will still move forward with "planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects."

The league did not announce a new location for the 2021 Midsummer Classic, which is scheduled for July 13.

"We are finalizing a new host city, and details about these events will be announced shortly," Manfred said.

The MLB Draft will also be moved out of Atlanta.

