Maren Morris Is Over 'Pre-Baby Body' Talk: 'I Didn't Lose It'

Maren Morris gave birth to her son just one year ago and has been reveling in her new role as a mother.

While many mothers hit the gym the second their doc gives them the all-clear, Morris wanted to make it known that something as superficial as the way you look shouldn't stress out moms.

On Friday (April 2), the country singer took to social media to make a powerful statement about the pressure women face to look like how they did before carrying a baby for nine months and it's definitely something to remember!

The “Good Woman” singer posted a photo in loungewear and another working out along with a passionate caption.

“Am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again. no one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” she wrote. “The pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f****** bad***. and yeah, I’m proud.”