Fully Vaccinated People Can Resume Traveling, Per CDC

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for domestic and international travel.

The agency said that it is safe for fully vaccinated people to travel as long as they continue to wear masks and follow other safety protocols. Travelers in the United States who have received either two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two weeks ago do not need to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or self-quarantine when they arrive at their destination.

International travelers arriving in the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before their flight. They do not have to quarantine when they arrive in the U.S.

The CDC cautioned that other countries may have different requirements and that travelers should check the regulations at their destination before traveling.

Those who are not vaccinated should continue to avoid travel. If you must travel, the CDC says you should get tested no more than 72 hours before your flight and self-quarantine for seven days after you arrive.

"With millions of Americans getting vaccinated every day, it is important to update the public on the latest science about what fully vaccinated people can do safely, now including guidance on safe travel," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "We continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it's their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives. Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, so we encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity."

Photo: Getty Images