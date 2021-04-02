Ohio Woman Fakes Active Shooter Claim In 'Sick Joke' On April Fools Day

April Fools Day took a turn for the worse when a New Carlisle woman allegedly made a false report of an active shooter.

The Navistar Plant employee texted her sister about the fake active shooter at work on Thursday morning (April 1). Her sister, apparently not realizing the prank, called 911 and explained that an employee who was fired a day earlier returned with a gun, per her sister's text. Multiple agencies responded to the call, Maj. Chris Clark told WHIO. Deputies were at the scene within two minutes, and ultimately learned that the alarming call was a "stupid joke" on April Fools Day.

“She put a lot of people in danger today over a stupid joke,” Clark said of Pamela Sisco, 57.

Sheriff Deb Burchett agreed it was a “sick joke,” but added, “it’s not a joke as far as I’m concerned.”

Sisco’s coworkers recalled to WHIO the moment that authorities arrived at their workplace brandishing weapons. One employee’s mother said it was “horrible” not knowing whether she’d see her son again.

Navistar confirmed to WHIO that Sisco was “immediately suspended” following the incident. Navistar said it would continue to work with investigators.

Clark County court documents and booking information show that Sisco is accused of inducing panic and disrupting public service. She pleaded not guilty, court records show.

Photo: Getty Images