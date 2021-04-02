Only People With 'Eggcellent' Eyesight Can Solve This Easter Puzzle

Easter is almost here! In anticipation of the holiday, FeelGoodContacts.com released an Easter-themed brain teaser that will send you on a virtual Easter egg hunt.

The challenge in the brain teaser is to find the Easter Egg hidden in the garden. There's plenty of other things hiding in the garden to keep you distracted, so, you'll really need to have eggcellent eyesight to find that egg. Scan the image below to see if you can find the egg.