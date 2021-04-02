Feedback

Only People With 'Eggcellent' Eyesight Can Solve This Easter Puzzle

By Emily Lee

April 2, 2021

Easter is almost here! In anticipation of the holiday, FeelGoodContacts.com released an Easter-themed brain teaser that will send you on a virtual Easter egg hunt.

The challenge in the brain teaser is to find the Easter Egg hidden in the garden. There's plenty of other things hiding in the garden to keep you distracted, so, you'll really need to have eggcellent eyesight to find that egg. Scan the image below to see if you can find the egg.

According to FeelGoodContacts.com, the quickest recorded time for spotting the Easter egg is just 7 seconds. The average time, however, is 1 minute 24 seconds. Scroll down to see if your guess was correct.

The egg is located on the lower left-hand side. It's circled in pink in the answer key. Were you able to spot the egg on your own?

For more Easter-themed brain teasers, click here.

Happy Easter!

Photo: FeelGoodContacts

