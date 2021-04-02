Puppyrita: San Antonio Restaurant Is Now Selling Margaritas For Your Dog

Pet owners can now share a drink with their dog.

The Mexican restaurant La Gloria in San Antonio just added "puppyritas" to their menu. La Gloria unveiled the drink on social media on April 1, which led a lot of people to think it was an April Fools' prank.

The restaurant assured its followers that the puppyrita is a very real drink.

Despite the "rita" in the name, the puppyritas have zero alcohol in them. Instead, they're made with dog-friendly chicken broth and ice. It's served in a paper bowl with a paper lime on the rim to complete the experience.

The puppyritas are $2 each and the proceeds from sales will be donated to The Cannoli Fund, a nonprofit that helps pet and pet owners in the King William and Lavaca area.