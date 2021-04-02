Queen Elizabeth Steps Out Maskless For First Public Appearance This Year

Back in February, the Queen spoke about her experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a virtual engagement. "It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine," she said. "And the jab — it didn't hurt at all."

Prince William praised his grandparents for receiving the vaccine and setting an example for everybody else in the U.K. "My grandparents have had the vaccine and I'm very proud of them for doing that," he said during one of his own virtual engagements. "It's really important that everyone gets their vaccine."

Kate Middleton chimed in, as well, with her support of the vaccine, saying she hopes vaccination "comes as a huge relief in the end. I know there's maybe the anxiety and the worry leading up to it, but I hope for all of you it will add a bit of normality back to your lives and confidence as well as we go forward into the spring, that would be great."

Photo: Getty