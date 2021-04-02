Royal Recap: Queen Elizabeth Goes Maskless, Prince William Gets New Title
By Emily Lee
April 2, 2021
If you missed any of the major royal stories from this past week, including Queen Elizabeth's first public appearance this year and Prince William's interesting new title, here are all the biggest headlines from this past week in one place. A quick scroll will have you all caught up on everything coming out of Buckingham Palace.
Prince William Was Named World's Sexiest Bald Man
Prince William has a new title—World's Sexiest Bald Man.
A study conducted by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita claims the Duke of Cambridge is the sexiest bald man in the world, The Sun reports. In their study, the researchers found that the heir to the throne was described as "sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports, and pages found through Google search.
Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Seen Dropping Off Letter At Oprah’s House
Following Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she discussed her experience with racism in the Royal Family, her estranged father was photographed in Montecito, California. Both Meghan and Oprah live in Montecito. According to Page Six, the former Hollywood lighting director dropped off a letter with Oprah's security team in an attempt to land an interview with the esteemed talk show host.
Thomas reportedly drove to Oprah’s estate from his home in Rosarito, Mexico last Thursday. “Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story," a source told The Sun. “This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah. Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Planning To Have A Home Birth For Their Daughter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to welcome their second child. According to a new report from Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to have a home birth. Though Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie, at a London hospital, the Sussexes originally intended to have a home birth for him, as well. Archie ended up being a week overdue, however, and Meghan was taken to the hospital to give birth.
“Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,” a source told the outlet. “In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely." Following the couple's move to the United States last year, the source says Meghan now "has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.”
Prince Harry Has No Regrets About Stepping Down From Royal Role
A source close to Harry and Meghan spoke about the couple's mindset following their historic decision, as well as the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah. “Harry does not have any regrets,” the insider revealed, adding the Duke “feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter." Not only does Harry not have any regrets about leaving England, but the source also said Harry thinks his family's relocation to the United States “is the best decision he’s ever made.”
There's still tension between Harry and his family. “Harry finds the situation with his family regrettable,” the source told Us Weekly. “But he says [they have] no regrets about movin and that things are just getting started" for him and Meghan.
Meghan Markle's Former Boyfriend Defends Her Against Bullying Allegations
Joshua Silverstein, a former boyfriend from Meghan's youth, explained to Us Weekly why he doesn't believe the allegations of bullying made against the Duchess. Silverstein told the outlet he doesn't “personally see her” mistreating members of her staff. “I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from,” he said.
"When you find women of color—particularly Black women—standing up for themselves and speaking out and speaking against what they feel [is] disrespect or oppression, oftentimes whiteness tends to classify that in negative ways because they don’t want that to happen,” Silverstein continued. “It’s almost like people are expected to know their place and whenever they don’t fall in line with that, then people say it’s a problem.”
Silverstein doesn't think Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are out of the woods yet, either, when it comes to the intense scrutiny they faced as working royals. “She’s probably having to make hard decisions and uncomfortable ones for the sake of just being able to smile the next day,” Silverstein said. “That’s what life is about—making tough decisions so that you can live the life that allows you to thrive as the person you want to thrive as. As long as she’s happy and he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”
Queen Elizabeth Steps Out For Maskless Outing In First Public Appearance This Year
On Wednesday (March 31),Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance of the year. While Her Majesty has stayed busy over the past year with virtual engagements, she has rarely been seen in public since the start of the pandemic. Her first engagement honored the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey, which is just a short drive from Windsor Castle where the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, have been in quarantine.
Queen Elizabeth's appearance was also notable because she stepped out without a mask. The monarch, who will turn 95 on April 21, received both vaccine doses ahead of the engagement, which was held outside.
Back in February, the Queen spoke about her experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a virtual engagement. "It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine," she said. "And the jab — it didn't hurt at all."
Photo: Getty