Joshua Silverstein, a former boyfriend from Meghan's youth, explained to Us Weekly why he doesn't believe the allegations of bullying made against the Duchess. Silverstein told the outlet he doesn't “personally see her” mistreating members of her staff. “I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from,” he said.

"When you find women of color—particularly Black women—standing up for themselves and speaking out and speaking against what they feel [is] disrespect or oppression, oftentimes whiteness tends to classify that in negative ways because they don’t want that to happen,” Silverstein continued. “It’s almost like people are expected to know their place and whenever they don’t fall in line with that, then people say it’s a problem.”

Silverstein doesn't think Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are out of the woods yet, either, when it comes to the intense scrutiny they faced as working royals. “She’s probably having to make hard decisions and uncomfortable ones for the sake of just being able to smile the next day,” Silverstein said. “That’s what life is about—making tough decisions so that you can live the life that allows you to thrive as the person you want to thrive as. As long as she’s happy and he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

