Taylor Swift Wishes Fans 'Happy Decoding' In New Cryptic Video
By Taylor Fields
April 2, 2021
We're just a week away from the release of Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) album, and the star has released a cryptic video for fans to decode.
Fearless (Taylor's Version) is set to be released next week on April 9th, and the new iteration of the original 2008 record features 26 songs in total, which includes 6 never-heard-before songs from "the vault."
In Swift's video, posted to her social media, random scrambled words fly out of a golden vault. She wrote along with it, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding!."
Immediately, Swifties began decoding the words and managed to figure out a few possibilities, as well as shared photos of their progress after having written out all of the scrambled words in notebooks.
Take a look at some of the "expert" level Swiftie decoding below!
@taylornation13 am i close???? blink once for yes twice for no pic.twitter.com/EMXhJzTlpL— alana 💛 Written By: Taylor Swift (@LanaStarlight13) April 2, 2021
Okay so we have— breathe💛💛 (@goldroserush) April 2, 2021
YAOM featuring MM
Mr Perfectly Fine
One song featuring Keith Urban pic.twitter.com/SOAFRZUufH
April 2, 2021
Among the random words, one of them spells out Keith while another decodes to Urban, which hints at a collaboration with country star Keith Urban. So far, Taylor's "From The Vault" songs have been collaborations, with one already having been released — "You All Over Me" featuring Maren Morris.
After releasing "You All Over Me," Taylor explained of being able to "include some of [her] favorite artists," "One thing I’ve been loving about these 'From The Vault' songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can’t wait for you to hear it."
