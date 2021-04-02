Taylor Swift Wishes Fans 'Happy Decoding' In New Cryptic Video

We're just a week away from the release of Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) album, and the star has released a cryptic video for fans to decode.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is set to be released next week on April 9th, and the new iteration of the original 2008 record features 26 songs in total, which includes 6 never-heard-before songs from "the vault."

In Swift's video, posted to her social media, random scrambled words fly out of a golden vault. She wrote along with it, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding!."