Police Officer Killed After Man Rams Car Into Barrier At U.S. Capitol

The United States Capitol Building was placed on lockdown on Friday (April 2) due to an external security threat. All staff members were told they cannot leave the building and were advised to stay away from windows.

The Capitol Police tweeted that there was an incident near the "North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers."

"CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the department wrote on Twitter.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said the suspect and one of the officers died in the hospital.

“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” Pittman said during a press conference.

According to NBC News, the suspect got out of the car and approached the Capitol police officers with a knife. The officers opened fire, striking the suspect.

Congress is on spring recess for the week and lawmakers were not working in the Capitol at the time.

Photo: Getty Images