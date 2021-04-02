Where To Get Easter Brunch In Charlotte This Year
By Sarah Tate
April 2, 2021
Spring has finally arrived and Easter is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate the holiday this Sunday (April 4) than with a delicious brunch at one of the amazing restaurants around Charlotte? From seafood to southern comfort to a full breakfast spread, there are plenty of brunch spots to choose from in the Queen City.
Here are a few of the restaurants around Charlotte offering special Easter brunches this year.
Haymaker
Haymaker is offering a special three-course prix-fixe brunch menu, including your choice of quiche, roasted lamb and more, at three different times on Sunday: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Cost is $45 per person, and reservations can be made here.
Fine & Fettle
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fine & Fettle is serving up a delicious Easter Brunch menu featuring a meat carving station, market fish, a local chef's charcuterie display, a kids buffet, a made-to-order egg station and more. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 for children. Make your reservations here.
Fin & Fino
"Social seafood house" Fin & Fino is getting in on the Easter fun with its three-course brunch menu, including a yummy poke bowl or beet-cured salmon lox. Cost is $55 per person and $19 for children under 12. Reserve your seat here.
MICO at Grand Bohemian Hotel
At $60 per person, the brunch special at MICO may seem a little pricy but it is oh so worth it. Served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the three-course spread includes stuffed French toast with challah break, seafood crepes with lobster and caviar, duck confit hash, and more. Make a reservation here.
Leah & Louise
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. southern-inspired "Juke Joint" Leah & Louise is serving up a three-course Easter Brunch, complete with sweet potato biscuits, Cajun-smoked shrimp, bread pudding, and more. Price is $50 and includes one drink of your choice.
Photo: Getty Images