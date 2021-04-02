Where To Get Easter Brunch In Charlotte This Year

Spring has finally arrived and Easter is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate the holiday this Sunday (April 4) than with a delicious brunch at one of the amazing restaurants around Charlotte? From seafood to southern comfort to a full breakfast spread, there are plenty of brunch spots to choose from in the Queen City.

Here are a few of the restaurants around Charlotte offering special Easter brunches this year.

Haymaker

Haymaker is offering a special three-course prix-fixe brunch menu, including your choice of quiche, roasted lamb and more, at three different times on Sunday: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Cost is $45 per person, and reservations can be made here.