Where To Get Easter Brunch In Nashville This Year

By Sarah Tate

April 2, 2021

Spring has finally arrived and Easter is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate the holiday this Sunday (April 4) than with a delicious brunch at one of the amazing restaurants around Nashville? From Italian cuisine to southern comfort to a full breakfast spread, there are plenty of brunch spots to choose from in Music City.

Here are a few of the restaurants around Nashville offering special Easter brunches this year.

Yolan

Yolan is hosting its inaugural Easter Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., complete with Rabbit Benedict, Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragu, Tennessee Berry Pancakes, and more. They will also serve the restaurant's signature Aperol Spritz table-side. Make a reservation here.

Marsh House

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marsh House will serve its regular brunch menu but will also offer up specialty options like Crab Beignets, Rabbit Ragu, and Grilled Lamb Chops. Reservations can be made here.

Stompin' Grounds

Stompin' Grounds is celebrating all weekend by serving a special Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The wide selection includes Southern Eggs Benedict, Creole Shrimp N' Grits, "Make It Yourself" Omelet and more. Learn more and book a table here.

Amerigo

Amerigo will serve its full Italian-inspired lunch, brunch, and dinner menus, but there will be extra featured chef specials to help celebrate the holiday. They open at 10 a.m. Make reservations here.

ETC.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., etc. will feature its typical a la carte brunch menu but with a few new sweet and savory items. To reserve your spot, book a table here. If you want a late lunch instead, etc. is also offering a special Easter Supper from 4-8 p.m.

Photo: Getty Images

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.