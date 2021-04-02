Where To Get Easter Brunch In Nashville This Year
By Sarah Tate
April 2, 2021
Spring has finally arrived and Easter is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate the holiday this Sunday (April 4) than with a delicious brunch at one of the amazing restaurants around Nashville? From Italian cuisine to southern comfort to a full breakfast spread, there are plenty of brunch spots to choose from in Music City.
Here are a few of the restaurants around Nashville offering special Easter brunches this year.
Yolan
Yolan is hosting its inaugural Easter Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., complete with Rabbit Benedict, Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragu, Tennessee Berry Pancakes, and more. They will also serve the restaurant's signature Aperol Spritz table-side. Make a reservation here.
Marsh House
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marsh House will serve its regular brunch menu but will also offer up specialty options like Crab Beignets, Rabbit Ragu, and Grilled Lamb Chops. Reservations can be made here.
Stompin' Grounds
Stompin' Grounds is celebrating all weekend by serving a special Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The wide selection includes Southern Eggs Benedict, Creole Shrimp N' Grits, "Make It Yourself" Omelet and more. Learn more and book a table here.
ETC.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., etc. will feature its typical a la carte brunch menu but with a few new sweet and savory items. To reserve your spot, book a table here. If you want a late lunch instead, etc. is also offering a special Easter Supper from 4-8 p.m.
Photo: Getty Images