Where To Get Easter Brunch In Nashville This Year

Spring has finally arrived and Easter is just around the corner. What better way to celebrate the holiday this Sunday (April 4) than with a delicious brunch at one of the amazing restaurants around Nashville? From Italian cuisine to southern comfort to a full breakfast spread, there are plenty of brunch spots to choose from in Music City.

Here are a few of the restaurants around Nashville offering special Easter brunches this year.

Yolan

Yolan is hosting its inaugural Easter Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., complete with Rabbit Benedict, Polenta with Wild Mushroom Ragu, Tennessee Berry Pancakes, and more. They will also serve the restaurant's signature Aperol Spritz table-side. Make a reservation here.