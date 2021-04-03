3 Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting At North Carolina House Party

Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting that took place at a house party in Wilmington, North Carolina early Saturday (April 3) morning.

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed it was investigating the incident in a series of posts shared on its verified Twitter account Saturday.

"Just after midnight, officers were dispatched to 718 Kidder St. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a gunfight had erupted inside the home during a house party and seven people were struck by gunfire," the department wrote. "We are still working to notify family members of this tragic event and are, therefore, unable to release the names of the victims at this time. We will provide an update on the condition of the four victims at NHRMC once that information becomes available."

Saturday's incident is the latest in a series of shootings across the United States. On Wednesday, four people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed during an incident at a business complex in Orange, California, NBC News reports. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was charged in the incident.

On March 22, 10 people, including a police officer, were killed during a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was charged in what was reported to be a random shooting.

On March 16, eight people were killed in three separate shootings at metro Atlanta spas. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was charged in relation to the shootings.

