'Big Ang' Star Linda Torres Dead At 67

Big Ang’s Linda Torres has died. She was 67.

According to reports, the reality star passed away at Staten Island University Hospital following her fight with COVID-19 on Thursday (April 1).

The unfortunate news was confirmed by the late Angela “Big Ang” Raiola’s sister, Janine Detore, who made the difficult announcement in a tribute to her friend. "Rest In Peace my friend ♥️ you’ll be missed 😔 your bday was in between me & Angela you were our family," Detore captioned a photo on Instagram of Torres at a red carpet event for the VH1 show. "We love you always, Angela [takes] care of @blondelindavh1 #onlythegooddieyoung."

Speaking of Torres to PEOPLE, Detore described her friend as “the life of the party - like my sister.”