Feedback

DMX Suffers Overdose, Hospitalized In Grave Condition

By Paris Close

April 3, 2021

DMX is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a drug overdose on Friday night (April 2), TMZ has learned.

TMZ reports that the rapper is currently hospitalized and that things are not looking good. Apparently, DMX overdosed at his home at around 11 p.m. and sources told the celebrity gossip outlet that the incident triggered him to have a heart attack.

Right now, DMX remains at a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit, where he is reported to have shown “some brain activity.” However, another insider described DMX as being in a “vegetative state,” with doctors cautioning that he may not pull through.

The "Where The Hood At" emcee, who has been transparent about his troubles with substance abuse and has enrolled in rehab multiple times, completed his last rehab stint in 2019.

"In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support," his team announced via DMX's Instagram at the time.

Story developing…

DMX

Chat About DMX Suffers Overdose, Hospitalized In Grave Condition

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.