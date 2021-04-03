DMX Suffers Overdose, Hospitalized In Grave Condition

DMX is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a drug overdose on Friday night (April 2), TMZ has learned.

TMZ reports that the rapper is currently hospitalized and that things are not looking good. Apparently, DMX overdosed at his home at around 11 p.m. and sources told the celebrity gossip outlet that the incident triggered him to have a heart attack.

Right now, DMX remains at a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit, where he is reported to have shown “some brain activity.” However, another insider described DMX as being in a “vegetative state,” with doctors cautioning that he may not pull through.