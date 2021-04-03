DMX Suffers Overdose, Hospitalized In Grave Condition
By Paris Close
April 3, 2021
DMX is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a drug overdose on Friday night (April 2), TMZ has learned.
TMZ reports that the rapper is currently hospitalized and that things are not looking good. Apparently, DMX overdosed at his home at around 11 p.m. and sources told the celebrity gossip outlet that the incident triggered him to have a heart attack.
Right now, DMX remains at a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit, where he is reported to have shown “some brain activity.” However, another insider described DMX as being in a “vegetative state,” with doctors cautioning that he may not pull through.
The "Where The Hood At" emcee, who has been transparent about his troubles with substance abuse and has enrolled in rehab multiple times, completed his last rehab stint in 2019.
"In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support," his team announced via DMX's Instagram at the time.
Story developing…