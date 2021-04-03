Here's Why Regé-Jean Page Is Not Returning For 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to Bridgerton.

The shattering announcement was made Friday (April 2) via a letter from the Netflix period drama’s social media accounts, which revealed Page is not reprising his role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, for its sophomore season.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” reads a message posted to Bridgerton’s Instagram. “We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer—more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

By now you’re probably asking yourself, "Why is this happening to us — to me?!"

Well, in an effort to ease everyone’s anxiety, the 31-year-old British actor broke his silence on his unexpected departure from the show that earned him an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Speaking to Variety, Page explained that he went into the show understanding his role would be short-term.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page told the outlet, citing early conversations he’d had with Shondaland producers about the brief nature of the part. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

He concluded, “I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”