Twitter Reacts To Paul Pierce's IG Live In Room Full Of Strippers

ESPN analyst and NBA legend Paul Pierce is known for giving controversial takes, but an Instagram Live video shared on Friday (April 2) night is likely to create a different kind of controversy.

The former NBA Finals MVP was shown in the video smoking and playing poker with friends as several strippers danced in the background.

At one point, Pierce, while being massaged by one woman, appears to address a female commenter by saying, "Monica, you should be here, you could make some money, girl. Stop playing. Monica, what you doing? If you're in L.A., come through."

The 43-year-old retired basketball player then pulled his phone out to get a wider shot, showing a woman twerking on the floor in the background.