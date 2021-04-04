Ariana Grande Shares Rare, Romantic Photos With Fiancé Dalton Gomez
By Regina Star
April 4, 2021
Ariana Grande just shared some new photos with her fiancé Dalton Gomez.
The rare occasion came this Saturday (April 3) when the “7 Rings” songbird posted a slideshow of romantic pictures of her and Gomez getting all lovey-dovey with each other on Instagram.
“!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u,” Grande captioned a series of cutesy snapshots with her hubby-to-be, who appears in the “Rain on Me” singer’s arms in one snap of the pair keeping warm by the fireplace and two others of him smooching his fiancée under a moonlit sky.
As Arianators know, Grande made her relationship with the real estate agent official back in June 2020 after the two shared a kiss in her “Stuck With U” music video. The Grammy-winning songstress sparked a romance with Gomez during quarantine amid the beginning months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They run in the same circle,” an insider told E! News of how the pair met. “He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”
After less than a year of dating, Gomez formally proposed to Grande, who broke the exciting news on social media in December 2020. “Forever n then some,” she wrote on Instagram of her announcement at the time with an image of her massive engagement ring (which is reportedly estimated to be within the $150,000-$200,000 ballpark.)
Prior to coupling up with Gomez, Grande had previously been engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson from June to October 2018.
Photo: Instagram