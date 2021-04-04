Ariana Grande Shares Rare, Romantic Photos With Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande just shared some new photos with her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

The rare occasion came this Saturday (April 3) when the “7 Rings” songbird posted a slideshow of romantic pictures of her and Gomez getting all lovey-dovey with each other on Instagram.

“!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u,” Grande captioned a series of cutesy snapshots with her hubby-to-be, who appears in the “Rain on Me” singer’s arms in one snap of the pair keeping warm by the fireplace and two others of him smooching his fiancée under a moonlit sky.

As Arianators know, Grande made her relationship with the real estate agent official back in June 2020 after the two shared a kiss in her “Stuck With U” music video. The Grammy-winning songstress sparked a romance with Gomez during quarantine amid the beginning months of the COVID-19 pandemic.