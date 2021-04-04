The Offspring Encourage Fans To Crush Bad Things In New 'Arcade' Game

Let The Bad Times Roll is The Offspring's reaction to the current state of the world.

“I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘f**k it’ and its [sic] really scary,” singer Dexter Holland said in a statement.

“Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging," guitarist Noodles added. "Let The Bad Times Roll!”

The album is slated for an April 16 release and will be The Offspring's first new album since 2012's Days Go By.

Photo: Daveed Benito