Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wore A Wig For Six Weeks

Unless you've been living under a rock, you already know that Billie Eilish is a blonde. However, the pop superstar's road to light locks was a long one and the chart-topper has explained just how she got here.

Eilish, who has rocked all kinds of colors, including ice grey, navy blue and black, took to Instagram on Saturday (April 3) to answer a number of fan questions about the hair do. Asked why she decided to hide her hair in recent months, the star shared a photo of her taken on January 16 after her "first round" of hair dying. "'Cause it took six weeks to accomplish," she wrote. For that reason, she wore a wig for six weeks while making public showings, including her appearance at the 2021 Grammys. Elsewhere, she admitted to another fan that she didn't expect her hair to look so healthy. "I wasn't expecting that at all," she confessed, adding, "It's actually healthier than it's been in a longgggggg time."

Previously, the singer's hairstylist chimed in on her transformation from her signature green/black combo to her new blonde do. "The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black of of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emoji]," Lissa Renn wrote in March in a since-deleted post, alongside a few shots of the star.

Eilish previously teased that the release of her doc, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, and accompanying hair makeover would mark the "end of an era." "I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I got some sh*t to put out," she teased via Instagram Story.