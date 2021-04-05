Feedback

Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wore A Wig For Six Weeks

By Hayden Brooks

April 5, 2021

Unless you've been living under a rock, you already know that Billie Eilish is a blonde. However, the pop superstar's road to light locks was a long one and the chart-topper has explained just how she got here.

Eilish, who has rocked all kinds of colors, including ice grey, navy blue and black, took to Instagram on Saturday (April 3) to answer a number of fan questions about the hair do. Asked why she decided to hide her hair in recent months, the star shared a photo of her taken on January 16 after her "first round" of hair dying. "'Cause it took six weeks to accomplish," she wrote. For that reason, she wore a wig for six weeks while making public showings, including her appearance at the 2021 Grammys. Elsewhere, she admitted to another fan that she didn't expect her hair to look so healthy. "I wasn't expecting that at all," she confessed, adding, "It's actually healthier than it's been in a longgggggg time."

Previously, the singer's hairstylist chimed in on her transformation from her signature green/black combo to her new blonde do. "The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black of of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emoji]," Lissa Renn wrote in March in a since-deleted post, alongside a few shots of the star.

Eilish previously teased that the release of her doc, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, and accompanying hair makeover would mark the "end of an era." "I'm gonna give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I got some sh*t to put out," she teased via Instagram Story.

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Chat About Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Wore A Wig For Six Weeks

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.