Columbia Place Mall To Transform Into Mass Vaccination Site

A portion of Columbia Place Mall will soon transform into a federally-run mass COVID-19 vaccination site, the White House announced on Monday (April 5). According to WLTX, the mall at Two Notch Road will begin administering around 1,000 shots per day starting April 14, totaling around 7,000 per week for eight weeks. The vaccines will be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and our top priority is to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one," said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. "Opening the community vaccination center at Columbia Place Mall will help make that happen."

According to ABC News 4, anyone ages 16 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccine at the new community vaccination center as part of the state and federal goal of expanding vaccinations in an efficient and equitable manner.

"Today, more than 2.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered right here in South Carolina," said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. "Thanks to the support of our federal and local partners, efforts like the Columbia Place Mall vaccine center are helping us strengthen our efforts as we work to ensure every South Carolinian has an opportunity to receive the vaccine."

