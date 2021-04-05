Drunk Driver Hits Texas Fire Chief, Police Sergeant Investigating Crash

A car crash scene in Central Texas nearly turned deadly when a drunk driver drove through.

Bastrop Police Patrol Sergeant Charles Sanford and Assistant Fire Chief Eric DeArmitt were investigating a crash on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of West State Highway 71 in Bastrop, which is 30 miles east of Austin.

The investigation was interrupted by Kenneth Crawford, 53, who suddenly drove his jeep through the crash scene. He tried leaving the scene by reversing his jeep, but ended up hitting an emergency vehicle. He then pulled forward and hit DeArmitt, according to a statement from the city.

Sanford tried to get the driver to stop and struggled to take control of the jeep through the driver's side window. The jeep went about 50 yards before eventually stopping.

DeArmitt and Sanford were taken to nearby hospitals. Sanford was treated for a minor injury while DeArmitt was treated for a "serious bodily injury which will require ongoing care," according to the city.

Crawford was arrested and charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury of emergency service personnel.

