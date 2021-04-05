Everyone Age 16+ Can Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In 3 Nebraska Counties

Everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.

Douglas County residents should plan to complete profile information before arriving at their vaccination appointments to help speed up the process. They can find the profile in their appointment confirmation emails, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one open to people as young as 16, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots can be administered to anyone 18 and older. The Douglas County Health Department notes that anyone age 16 through 18 must arrive with a parent or legal guardian.

Check the Douglas County Health Department, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department or VaccineFinder to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 211,000 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday (April 5), the latest data available. More than 798,000 people have been tested without detecting the virus. Latest data show that 132 hospitalizations are still active.

State data also show that more than 948,000 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Vaccine Program and federal programs.

Photo: Getty Images