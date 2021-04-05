Feedback

Everyone Age 16+ Can Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In 3 Nebraska Counties

By Kelly Fisher

April 5, 2021

Everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.

Douglas County residents should plan to complete profile information before arriving at their vaccination appointments to help speed up the process. They can find the profile in their appointment confirmation emails, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one open to people as young as 16, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots can be administered to anyone 18 and older. The Douglas County Health Department notes that anyone age 16 through 18 must arrive with a parent or legal guardian.

Check the Douglas County Health Department, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department or VaccineFinder to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 211,000 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday (April 5), the latest data available. More than 798,000 people have been tested without detecting the virus. Latest data show that 132 hospitalizations are still active.

State data also show that more than 948,000 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Vaccine Program and federal programs.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Everyone Age 16+ Can Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In 3 Nebraska Counties

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.